Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Castaways Family Diner

2281 N Oak Dr, Plymouth

Avg 4.4 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.99
More about Castaways Family Diner
Consumer pic

 

Mi Camino Real

2550 N Michigan St, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Burrito Fajita$14.00
More about Mi Camino Real

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Stromboli

Chicken Pasta

Chocolate Brownies

Chicken Parmesan

Waffles

Fajitas

Chili

Boneless Wings

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Granger

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (558 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (238 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (373 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston