Chef salad in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Chef Salad
Plymouth restaurants that serve chef salad
Plymouth Mancino's Grinders & Pizza
2852 Miller Drive, Plymouth
No reviews yet
CHEF SALAD
$8.75
Ham, Turkey, Salami, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Tomato, & Cheese
More about Plymouth Mancino's Grinders & Pizza
Castaways
2281 N Oak Dr, Plymouth
Avg 4.4
(589 reviews)
Chef Salad
$10.29
More about Castaways
