Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve chef salad

Mancino's Grinders & Pizza image

 

Plymouth Mancino's Grinders & Pizza

2852 Miller Drive, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEF SALAD$8.75
Ham, Turkey, Salami, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana Peppers, Tomato, & Cheese
More about Plymouth Mancino's Grinders & Pizza
Castaways image

 

Castaways

2281 N Oak Dr, Plymouth

Avg 4.4 (589 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$10.29
More about Castaways

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Chocolate Brownies

Chicken Salad

Boneless Wings

Tacos

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Bread

Waffles

Stromboli

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mishawaka

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Granger

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

La Porte

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

North Webster

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Buchanan

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

South Bend

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Elkhart

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Fort Wayne

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston