Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Plymouth restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Miller Drive
2852 Miller Drive, Plymouth
No reviews yet
MOZZARELLA STICKS
$5.50
More about Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Miller Drive
Castaways Family Diner
2281 N Oak Dr, Plymouth
Avg 4.4
(589 reviews)
Mozzarella Sticks App
$7.00
More about Castaways Family Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Parmesan
Boneless Wings
Chocolate Brownies
French Fries
Waffles
Chef Salad
Chili
More near Plymouth to explore
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Granger
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Mishawaka
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
North Webster
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Buchanan
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Fort Wayne
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(580 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(466 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(246 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston