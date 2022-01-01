Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Prime rib sandwiches in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Prime Rib Sandwiches
Plymouth restaurants that serve prime rib sandwiches
Castaways
2281 N Oak Dr, Plymouth
Avg 4.4
(589 reviews)
Prime Rib Sandwich
$10.99
More about Castaways
HFS Food Truck & Catering
612 E. Jefferson St, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Grilled Prime Rib Sandwich
$10.00
Sautéed Onion, Kettle Chips, and Pickle
More about HFS Food Truck & Catering
Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth
Tacos
Chocolate Brownies
Prime Ribs
Garlic Bread
Garlic Cheese Bread
Cheeseburgers
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chicken Pasta
More near Plymouth to explore
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Mishawaka
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Granger
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
La Porte
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
North Webster
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Buchanan
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
South Bend
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Warsaw
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Elkhart
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Kokomo
No reviews yet
Fort Wayne
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(513 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(412 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(225 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston