Plymouth restaurants you'll love
Plymouth's top cuisines
Must-try Plymouth restaurants
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
6 Middle Street, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
|Giant Pretzel
|$11.99
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
|Shepherds Pie
|$16.99
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Rio Brazilian Steakhouse Plymouth, MA
318 Court st, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Brownie Sundae
|$7.90
|Family Combo
|$57.95
|Acai Bowl
|$12.99
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SUSHI • GRILL
Kogi Bar and Grill
8 Court St, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Dolsot Bibimbap
|$14.00
Bibimbap cooked in a granite stone bowl, creating crispy rice and enhancing flavors and aromas.
|Umma’s Rangoons (5 pc)
|$9.00
Crab meat, cream cheese, and curry rangoons.
|Bibimbap
|$12.00
Rice bowl with seasoned carrots, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, bean sprouts, and a fried egg.
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
81 Carver Road, Plymouth
|Popular items
|2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
|French Fries
|$3.19
|Orange 2 Liter
Dillon’s Local
21 S. Park Ave, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
|Shepherd's Pie
|$19.00
|Reuben
|$14.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
A five cheese blend with cavatappi pasta and seasoned bread crumbs.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan and garlic croutons tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing.
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
Warm, soft pretzels served with spicy mustard and cheese sauce.
CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
PASTRY • CAKES
Keegan Kreations
20 Court Street, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Croissant (4 pcs)
|$16.00
Traditional French croissant, light yet rich and buttery, made with imported French butter.
|Simple Sweets Tray (serves 10-14 ppl)
|$60.00
Chef's selection of holiday cookies, brownies & dessert bars.
|Strawberry Chiffon Pie (8")
|$35.00
Our classic sweet buttery flaky pie crust filled with creamy and smooth strawberry mousse, topped with vanilla Chantilly cream and fresh strawberries.
Water Street Cafe Plymouth
25 Water Street, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Omelet
|$8.95
|Belgian Waffle
|$9.95
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.95
Su Casa
30 Main St, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Guac & Pico
|$12.00
homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, tortilla chips
|Chicken Taco
|$5.00
modelo braised chicken, cotija, pickled red onion, fried chili crema
|Burrito
|$10.00
rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese
Cappy's House of Pizza
741 State Rd, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Steak Bomb Sub
|$7.99
Steak, American cheese, onions, green pepper, mushrooms.
|Steak and Cheese Sub
|$7.99
Shaved Sirloin Steak and American Cheese
|Hamburguer Sub
|$7.99
Hamburguer Beef served with the toppings of your choice
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Surfside Smokehouse
14 Union Street, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Pork Quesadilla
|$14.00
House smoked Carolina pork, mixed cheese, jalapeno, salsa verde and sour cream
|Blackened Salmon Tacos
|$16.00
blackened salmon, coleslaw, guacamole and salsa verde served on tortillas
|Surf And Turf Mac
|$31.00
A House Specialty:
fresh made mac n' cheese with our smoked brisket and fresh lobstah
Marshland 3A
986 State Road, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll Online
|$28.41
A Local Favorite. Chunks of Lobster Meat Tossed Gently with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries
|Cape Cod Reuben Online
|$15.78
Fried Haddock Filet, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Coleslaw & Russian Dressing Served on Marble Rye
Comes with French Fries
|Yankee Pot Roast Online
|$16.83
Tender Cuts of Beef Slow Roasted & Topped with Homemade Gravy Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable
FRENCH FRIES
Roll Street Tavern
35 Main Street, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Steak Tip & Cheese Roll
|$13.99
Steak Tips mixed with sautéed sweet onion, orange & yellow peppers in black vinegar all covered with Mozzarella and Provolone cheese.
|Chicken Parm Puff
|$10.99
Shredded Chicken, House tomato sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese covered up in a garlic powder dusted puff pastry
|Buff Puff
|$10.99
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese, bacon, and scallion all tucked into one of our puffs.
DONUTS
The Blueberry Muffin
12 Village Green South, Plymouth
|Popular items
|French Toast (3)
|$7.99
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
|Plain Waffle
|$7.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
|Braised Short Rib Hash
|$12.99
Tender short rib, caramelized onion, spinach, potato glazed with demi glaće and served with two eggs any style and toast
FRENCH FRIES
The Gyro CO
116 Colony Pl, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Home-Cut French Fries 🌱
|$4.50
Crispy fries topped with a blend of spices
|The Greek Salata 🌱
|$10.50
A salad with a bed of fresh mixed greens, topped with red onion, cucumbers, tomato, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, green peppers & Dodonis Feta served with creamy Greek dressing & warm pita bread
*If you prefer anything substituted with something else, please specify in 'Special Request'*
|The 'What do you mean no meat?' 🌱
|$10.00
Fresh & flavorful falafel on a grilled pita with homemade roasted red pepper hummus, tomato, onion, mixed greens & feta cheese
*If you prefer anything substituted with something else, please specify in 'Special Request'*
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Bark BBQ
367 Court St, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sand
|$12.00
|Hush Puppies with Hot Honey
|$9.00
|Jumbo Smoked Wings
|$15.00
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Lucioso's Pub
6 Spring Ln, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Hamburger
|$10.99
BUILD YOUR OWN - PLEASE CHOOSE TOPPINGS
|Wings 6pc
|$7.99
|Small 10" Cheese Pizza
|$7.99
DONUTS
The Blueberry Muffin
2240 State Road, Plymouth
|Popular items
|French Toast (4)
|$7.99
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
|The Lumberjack
|$12.99
Two eggs any style served with your choice of meat, home fries, toast and choice of two pancakes or two slices french toast
|Breakfast BLT
|$9.99
Served with Homefries
Viscariello Hospitality Group
23 Aldrin Road, Plymouth
|Popular items
|$100 GIFT GIFT CARD AND RECEIVE $20 BONUS $$
|$100.00
|$30 GIFT CARD AND RECEIVE $10 IN BONUS $$ MM
|$30.00
Food Court
39 Court Street, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Deviled eggs
|$8.00
the "og" bar snack. bacon bits, everything crunch
|FC Burger
|$21.00
double meat. double cheese. onion jam. sourdough english muffin. house fries.
|Chips and dip
|$8.00
Pimento cheese. house chips
KKatie's Burger Bar - Plymouth
38 Main Street Extension, Plymouth
La Baia
98 Water Strett Unit 104, Plymouth