Plymouth restaurants you'll love

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Plymouth

Plymouth's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Gastropubs
Greek
Bagels
Latin American
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Plymouth restaurants

British Beer Company image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

6 Middle Street, Plymouth

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$15.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
Giant Pretzel$11.99
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
Shepherds Pie$16.99
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
More about British Beer Company
Rio Brazilian Steakhouse Plymouth, MA image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Rio Brazilian Steakhouse Plymouth, MA

318 Court st, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (2048 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brownie Sundae$7.90
Family Combo$57.95
Acai Bowl$12.99
More about Rio Brazilian Steakhouse Plymouth, MA
Kogi Bar and Grill image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SUSHI • GRILL

Kogi Bar and Grill

8 Court St, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (723 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dolsot Bibimbap$14.00
Bibimbap cooked in a granite stone bowl, creating crispy rice and enhancing flavors and aromas.
Umma’s Rangoons (5 pc)$9.00
Crab meat, cream cheese, and curry rangoons.
Bibimbap$12.00
Rice bowl with seasoned carrots, spinach, mushrooms, zucchini, onions, bean sprouts, and a fried egg.
More about Kogi Bar and Grill
Papa Gino's image

PIZZA • PASTA

Papa Gino's

81 Carver Road, Plymouth

Avg 4.4 (399 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
French Fries$3.19
Orange 2 Liter
More about Papa Gino's
Dillon’s Local image

 

Dillon’s Local

21 S. Park Ave, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Shepherd's Pie$19.00
Reuben$14.00
More about Dillon’s Local
Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mac & Cheese
A five cheese blend with cavatappi pasta and seasoned bread crumbs.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan and garlic croutons tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing.
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Warm, soft pretzels served with spicy mustard and cheese sauce.
CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Christmas Menu image

PASTRY • CAKES

Keegan Kreations

20 Court Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.9 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Croissant (4 pcs)$16.00
Traditional French croissant, light yet rich and buttery, made with imported French butter.
Simple Sweets Tray (serves 10-14 ppl)$60.00
Chef's selection of holiday cookies, brownies & dessert bars.
Strawberry Chiffon Pie (8")$35.00
Our classic sweet buttery flaky pie crust filled with creamy and smooth strawberry mousse, topped with vanilla Chantilly cream and fresh strawberries.
More about Keegan Kreations
Water Street Cafe Plymouth image

 

Water Street Cafe Plymouth

25 Water Street, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Omelet$8.95
Belgian Waffle$9.95
Breakfast Burrito$10.95
More about Water Street Cafe Plymouth
Su Casa image

 

Su Casa

30 Main St, Plymouth

Avg 4.8 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guac & Pico$12.00
homemade guacamole, pico de gallo, tortilla chips
Chicken Taco$5.00
modelo braised chicken, cotija, pickled red onion, fried chili crema
Burrito$10.00
rice, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese
More about Su Casa
Cappy's House of Pizza image

 

Cappy's House of Pizza

741 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak Bomb Sub$7.99
Steak, American cheese, onions, green pepper, mushrooms.
Steak and Cheese Sub$7.99
Shaved Sirloin Steak and American Cheese
Hamburguer Sub$7.99
Hamburguer Beef served with the toppings of your choice
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Surfside Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Surfside Smokehouse

14 Union Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Quesadilla$14.00
House smoked Carolina pork, mixed cheese, jalapeno, salsa verde and sour cream
Blackened Salmon Tacos$16.00
blackened salmon, coleslaw, guacamole and salsa verde served on tortillas
Surf And Turf Mac$31.00
A House Specialty:
fresh made mac n' cheese with our smoked brisket and fresh lobstah
More about Surfside Smokehouse
Marshland 3A image

 

Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll Online$28.41
A Local Favorite. Chunks of Lobster Meat Tossed Gently with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries
Cape Cod Reuben Online$15.78
Fried Haddock Filet, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Coleslaw & Russian Dressing Served on Marble Rye
Comes with French Fries
Yankee Pot Roast Online$16.83
Tender Cuts of Beef Slow Roasted & Topped with Homemade Gravy Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable
More about Marshland 3A
Roll Street Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Roll Street Tavern

35 Main Street, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Tip & Cheese Roll$13.99
Steak Tips mixed with sautéed sweet onion, orange & yellow peppers in black vinegar all covered with Mozzarella and Provolone cheese.
Chicken Parm Puff$10.99
Shredded Chicken, House tomato sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese covered up in a garlic powder dusted puff pastry
Buff Puff$10.99
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese, bacon, and scallion all tucked into one of our puffs.
More about Roll Street Tavern
The Blueberry Muffin image

DONUTS

The Blueberry Muffin

12 Village Green South, Plymouth

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast (3)$7.99
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
Plain Waffle$7.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
Braised Short Rib Hash$12.99
Tender short rib, caramelized onion, spinach, potato glazed with demi glaće and served with two eggs any style and toast
More about The Blueberry Muffin
The Gyro CO image

FRENCH FRIES

The Gyro CO

116 Colony Pl, Plymouth

Avg 4 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Home-Cut French Fries 🌱$4.50
Crispy fries topped with a blend of spices
The Greek Salata 🌱$10.50
A salad with a bed of fresh mixed greens, topped with red onion, cucumbers, tomato, pepperoncini, Kalamata olives, green peppers & Dodonis Feta served with creamy Greek dressing & warm pita bread
*If you prefer anything substituted with something else, please specify in 'Special Request'*
The 'What do you mean no meat?' 🌱$10.00
Fresh & flavorful falafel on a grilled pita with homemade roasted red pepper hummus, tomato, onion, mixed greens & feta cheese
*If you prefer anything substituted with something else, please specify in 'Special Request'*
More about The Gyro CO
Bark BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bark BBQ

367 Court St, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sand$12.00
Hush Puppies with Hot Honey$9.00
Jumbo Smoked Wings$15.00
More about Bark BBQ
Lucioso's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Lucioso's Pub

6 Spring Ln, Plymouth

Avg 4.2 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger$10.99
BUILD YOUR OWN - PLEASE CHOOSE TOPPINGS
Wings 6pc$7.99
Small 10" Cheese Pizza$7.99
More about Lucioso's Pub
The Blueberry Muffin image

DONUTS

The Blueberry Muffin

2240 State Road, Plymouth

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast (4)$7.99
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
The Lumberjack$12.99
Two eggs any style served with your choice of meat, home fries, toast and choice of two pancakes or two slices french toast
Breakfast BLT$9.99
Served with Homefries
More about The Blueberry Muffin
Viscariello Hospitality Group image

 

Viscariello Hospitality Group

23 Aldrin Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
$100 GIFT GIFT CARD AND RECEIVE $20 BONUS $$$100.00
$30 GIFT CARD AND RECEIVE $10 IN BONUS $$ MM$30.00
More about Viscariello Hospitality Group
Three V Plymouth image

 

Three V Plymouth

10 Cordage Park Circle Suite 253, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Three V Plymouth
Main pic

 

Mamma Mia's Plymouth

122 Water Street, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mamma Mia's Plymouth
Main pic

 

Mama Mia's Pine Hills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mama Mia's Pine Hills
Restaurant banner

 

Highlimb Cidery

101 A3 Carver Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Highlimb Cidery
Food Court image

 

Food Court

39 Court Street, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Deviled eggs$8.00
the "og" bar snack. bacon bits, everything crunch
FC Burger$21.00
double meat. double cheese. onion jam. sourdough english muffin. house fries.
Chips and dip$8.00
Pimento cheese. house chips
More about Food Court
Restaurant banner

 

KKatie's Burger Bar - Plymouth

38 Main Street Extension, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about KKatie's Burger Bar - Plymouth
Restaurant banner

 

La Baia

98 Water Strett Unit 104, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about La Baia

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Plymouth

French Fries

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Tenders

Pies

Cheese Pizza

Waffles

Pretzels

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Duxbury

No reviews yet

Scituate

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston