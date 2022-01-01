Plymouth American restaurants you'll love

British Beer Company image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

6 Middle Street, Plymouth

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$15.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
Giant Pretzel$11.99
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
Shepherds Pie$16.99
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
More about British Beer Company
Dillon’s Local image

 

Dillon’s Local

21 S. Park Ave, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$14.00
Pretzels$12.00
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
More about Dillon’s Local
Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mac & Cheese
A five cheese blend with cavatappi pasta and seasoned bread crumbs.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan and garlic croutons tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing.
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Warm, soft pretzels served with spicy mustard and cheese sauce.
CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Roll Street Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Roll Street Tavern

35 Main Street, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Tip & Cheese Roll$13.99
Steak Tips mixed with sautéed sweet onion, orange & yellow peppers in black vinegar all covered with Mozzarella and Provolone cheese.
Chicken Parm Puff$10.99
Shredded Chicken, House tomato sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese covered up in a garlic powder dusted puff pastry
Buff Puff$10.99
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese, bacon, and scallion all tucked into one of our puffs.
More about Roll Street Tavern

