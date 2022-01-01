Plymouth American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Plymouth
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
6 Middle Street, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
|$15.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
|Giant Pretzel
|$11.99
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
|Shepherds Pie
|$16.99
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
Dillon’s Local
21 S. Park Ave, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$14.00
|Pretzels
|$12.00
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
A five cheese blend with cavatappi pasta and seasoned bread crumbs.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan and garlic croutons tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing.
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
Warm, soft pretzels served with spicy mustard and cheese sauce.
CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
FRENCH FRIES
Roll Street Tavern
35 Main Street, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Steak Tip & Cheese Roll
|$13.99
Steak Tips mixed with sautéed sweet onion, orange & yellow peppers in black vinegar all covered with Mozzarella and Provolone cheese.
|Chicken Parm Puff
|$10.99
Shredded Chicken, House tomato sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese covered up in a garlic powder dusted puff pastry
|Buff Puff
|$10.99
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese, bacon, and scallion all tucked into one of our puffs.