Plymouth bagel & donut spots you'll love

Must-try bagel & donut spots in Plymouth

The Blueberry Muffin image

DONUTS

The Blueberry Muffin

12 Village Green South, Plymouth

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Short Rib Hash$12.99
Tender short rib, caramelized onion, spinach, potato glazed with demi glaće and served with two eggs any style and toast
French Toast (3)$7.99
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
Plain Waffle$7.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
More about The Blueberry Muffin
Bark BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bark BBQ

367 Court St, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BARK TOTS$6.00
Our Bark-made Tots....dip em in your favorite sauce
Hush Puppies with Hot Honey$9.00
Bark Original Fried Chicken$13.00
More about Bark BBQ
The Blueberry Muffin image

DONUTS

The Blueberry Muffin

2240 State Road, Plymouth

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Breakfast BLT$9.99
Served with Homefries
The Lumberjack$12.99
Two eggs any style served with your choice of meat, home fries, toast and choice of two pancakes or two slices french toast
2 Plain Pancakes$7.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
More about The Blueberry Muffin

