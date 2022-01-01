Plymouth bakeries you'll love

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in Plymouth

Christmas Menu image

PASTRY • CAKES

Keegan Kreations

20 Court Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.9 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Speedwell Holiday Blend Coffee beans (12oz)$16.00
A limited 2021 seasonal offering, our Holiday Blend combines two very different coffees to create well balanced, cheerful cup. Guatemala La Alma brings sweetness and notes of caramel and milk chocolate, and we combined this with our washed Ethiopia Gomoro, which jingles in with bright citrus and peach flavors. Don't miss this one, it will only be available as a blend for a limited time.
Cranberry Pistachio Buche de Noël$40.00
Orange scented sponge cake rolled with local cranberry and pistachio crème, with a modern finish of white chocolate decor.
Christmas Morning Pastry Assortment (10 pcs)$40.00
Gingerbread Croissant (2), Pain au Chocolat (2), Cranberry Orange Ginger Scone (3), and Blueberry Muffin (3).
More about Keegan Kreations
The Blueberry Muffin image

DONUTS

The Blueberry Muffin

12 Village Green South, Plymouth

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast (3)$7.99
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
Plain Waffle$7.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
Braised Short Rib Hash$12.99
Tender short rib, caramelized onion, spinach, potato glazed with demi glaće and served with two eggs any style and toast
More about The Blueberry Muffin
The Blueberry Muffin image

DONUTS

The Blueberry Muffin

2240 State Road, Plymouth

Avg 4.7 (253 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
French Toast (4)$7.99
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
The Lumberjack$12.99
Two eggs any style served with your choice of meat, home fries, toast and choice of two pancakes or two slices french toast
Breakfast BLT$9.99
Served with Homefries
More about The Blueberry Muffin

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Plymouth

Mac And Cheese

French Fries

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Pizza

Pretzels

French Toast

Waffles

Tacos

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Duxbury

No reviews yet

Scituate

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston