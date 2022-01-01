Plymouth bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in Plymouth
More about Keegan Kreations
PASTRY • CAKES
Keegan Kreations
20 Court Street, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Speedwell Holiday Blend Coffee beans (12oz)
|$16.00
A limited 2021 seasonal offering, our Holiday Blend combines two very different coffees to create well balanced, cheerful cup. Guatemala La Alma brings sweetness and notes of caramel and milk chocolate, and we combined this with our washed Ethiopia Gomoro, which jingles in with bright citrus and peach flavors. Don't miss this one, it will only be available as a blend for a limited time.
|Cranberry Pistachio Buche de Noël
|$40.00
Orange scented sponge cake rolled with local cranberry and pistachio crème, with a modern finish of white chocolate decor.
|Christmas Morning Pastry Assortment (10 pcs)
|$40.00
Gingerbread Croissant (2), Pain au Chocolat (2), Cranberry Orange Ginger Scone (3), and Blueberry Muffin (3).
More about The Blueberry Muffin
DONUTS
The Blueberry Muffin
12 Village Green South, Plymouth
|Popular items
|French Toast (3)
|$7.99
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
|Plain Waffle
|$7.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
|Braised Short Rib Hash
|$12.99
Tender short rib, caramelized onion, spinach, potato glazed with demi glaće and served with two eggs any style and toast
More about The Blueberry Muffin
DONUTS
The Blueberry Muffin
2240 State Road, Plymouth
|Popular items
|French Toast (4)
|$7.99
Served with powdered sugar, cinnamon and whipped butter
|The Lumberjack
|$12.99
Two eggs any style served with your choice of meat, home fries, toast and choice of two pancakes or two slices french toast
|Breakfast BLT
|$9.99
Served with Homefries