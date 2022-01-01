Plymouth bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Plymouth

British Beer Company image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

6 Middle Street, Plymouth

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mac & Cheese$15.99
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our own Monterey Jack cheese sauce and topped with bread crumbs.
Giant Pretzel$11.99
It's huge!! Soft baked pretzel topped with sea salt, served with smoked gouda fondue and brewpub mustard.
Shepherds Pie$16.99
Made with beef, aka "cottage pie" layered w/ peas, corn, & carrots. Topped w/ garlic mashed potatoes & English stout gravy. Served w/ toasted multigrain bread.
More about British Beer Company
Rio Brazilian Steakhouse Plymouth, MA image

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Rio Brazilian Steakhouse Plymouth, MA

318 Court st, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (2048 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Combo #1$16.95
Family Combo$57.95
Churros$6.90
More about Rio Brazilian Steakhouse Plymouth, MA
Lucioso's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Lucioso's Pub

6 Spring Ln, Plymouth

Avg 4.2 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hamburger$10.99
BUILD YOUR OWN - PLEASE CHOOSE TOPPINGS
Wings 6pc$7.99
Small 10" Cheese Pizza$7.99
More about Lucioso's Pub

