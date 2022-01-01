Plymouth seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Plymouth
More about Dillon’s Local
Dillon’s Local
21 S. Park Ave, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$14.00
|Pretzels
|$12.00
|Short Rib Grilled Cheese
|$14.00
More about Tavern on the Wharf
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Mac & Cheese
A five cheese blend with cavatappi pasta and seasoned bread crumbs.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan and garlic croutons tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing.
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
Warm, soft pretzels served with spicy mustard and cheese sauce.
CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
More about Surfside Smokehouse
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Surfside Smokehouse
14 Union Street, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Pork Quesadilla
|$14.00
House smoked Carolina pork, mixed cheese, jalapeno, salsa verde and sour cream
|Blackened Salmon Tacos
|$16.00
blackened salmon, coleslaw, guacamole and salsa verde served on tortillas
|Surf And Turf Mac
|$31.00
A House Specialty:
fresh made mac n' cheese with our smoked brisket and fresh lobstah
More about Marshland 3A
Marshland 3A
986 State Road, Plymouth
|Popular items
|Lobster Roll Online
|$28.41
A Local Favorite. Chunks of Lobster Meat Tossed Gently with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries
|Cape Cod Reuben Online
|$15.78
Fried Haddock Filet, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Coleslaw & Russian Dressing Served on Marble Rye
Comes with French Fries
|Yankee Pot Roast Online
|$16.83
Tender Cuts of Beef Slow Roasted & Topped with Homemade Gravy Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable