Plymouth seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Plymouth

Dillon’s Local image

 

Dillon’s Local

21 S. Park Ave, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$14.00
Pretzels$12.00
Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
More about Dillon’s Local
Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mac & Cheese
A five cheese blend with cavatappi pasta and seasoned bread crumbs.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan and garlic croutons tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing.
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Warm, soft pretzels served with spicy mustard and cheese sauce.
CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Surfside Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Surfside Smokehouse

14 Union Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Quesadilla$14.00
House smoked Carolina pork, mixed cheese, jalapeno, salsa verde and sour cream
Blackened Salmon Tacos$16.00
blackened salmon, coleslaw, guacamole and salsa verde served on tortillas
Surf And Turf Mac$31.00
A House Specialty:
fresh made mac n' cheese with our smoked brisket and fresh lobstah
More about Surfside Smokehouse
Marshland 3A image

 

Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lobster Roll Online$28.41
A Local Favorite. Chunks of Lobster Meat Tossed Gently with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries
Cape Cod Reuben Online$15.78
Fried Haddock Filet, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Coleslaw & Russian Dressing Served on Marble Rye
Comes with French Fries
Yankee Pot Roast Online$16.83
Tender Cuts of Beef Slow Roasted & Topped with Homemade Gravy Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable
More about Marshland 3A

