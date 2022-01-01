Antipasto salad in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve antipasto salad
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North, Plymouth
|Antipasto Salad
|$14.99
Tomato | Cucumber | Peppers | Onion | Provolone | Italian Meats | Pepperoncini | Homemade Italian dressing
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Cappy's House of Pizza
741 State Rd, Plymouth
|Antipasto Salad
|$9.80
Garden salad with Ham, Mortadela, Salami and Provolone Cheese
More about Lucioso's Pub
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Lucioso's Pub
6 Spring Ln, Plymouth
|Antipasto Salad
|$13.99
Garden Salad topped with rolls of ham, provolone and salami, olives + pepperoncini's with your choice of dressing. Served with a pita bread.