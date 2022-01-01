Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Arugula salad in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Arugula Salad
Plymouth restaurants that serve arugula salad
Mamma Mia's Plymouth
122 Water Street, Plymouth
No reviews yet
ARUGULA SALAD
$15.24
More about Mamma Mia's Plymouth
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Veal Cutlet w Arugula Salad
$22.99
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
