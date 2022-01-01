Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

Marshland 3A image

 

Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Cheddar Burger Online$12.62
Fresh Certified Angus Beef Brand Burger & Add Crispy Bacon, Lettuce & Vermont Cheddar Cheese
Comes with French Fries
More about Marshland 3A
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Roll Street Tavern

35 Main Street, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Cheeseburger Puff$10.99
house all beef burger filling and bacon in sesame seed topped puff pastry with sharp cheddar cheese
More about Roll Street Tavern
Lucioso's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Lucioso's Pub

6 Spring Ln, Plymouth

Avg 4.2 (606 reviews)
Takeout
SM Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
Hamburger, mustard, ketchup, onions, American cheese, bacon (no sauce)
More about Lucioso's Pub
Consumer pic

 

Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Bourbon Burger$14.00
Open fire grilled Angus beef patty with thick cut black pepper bacon, Vermont aged cheddar cheese, and a bourbon glaze.
More about Plymouth Public House

