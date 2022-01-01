Bacon cheeseburgers in Plymouth
Marshland 3A
986 State Road, Plymouth
|$12.62
Fresh Certified Angus Beef Brand Burger & Add Crispy Bacon, Lettuce & Vermont Cheddar Cheese
Comes with French Fries
Roll Street Tavern
35 Main Street, Plymouth
|Bacon Cheeseburger Puff
|$10.99
house all beef burger filling and bacon in sesame seed topped puff pastry with sharp cheddar cheese
Lucioso's Pub
6 Spring Ln, Plymouth
|SM Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.99
Hamburger, mustard, ketchup, onions, American cheese, bacon (no sauce)