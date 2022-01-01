Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bread pudding in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Bread Pudding
Plymouth restaurants that serve bread pudding
Dillon’s Local
21 S. Park Ave, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Bourbon Bread Pudding
$8.00
More about Dillon’s Local
PASTRY • CAKES
Keegan Kreations
20 Court Street, Plymouth
Avg 4.9
(96 reviews)
Croissant Bread Pudding
$4.25
This custardy and light croissant bread pudding dresses up our buttery croissants in rich French toast glory.
More about Keegan Kreations
