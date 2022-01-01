Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brisket in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Brisket
Plymouth restaurants that serve brisket
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Surfside Smokehouse
14 Union Street, Plymouth
Avg 4.3
(923 reviews)
Sliced Brisket
$24.00
More about Surfside Smokehouse
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Bark BBQ
367 Court St, Plymouth
Avg 3.5
(5 reviews)
Chopped BBQ Brisket
$16.00
Sliced BBQ Brisket
$26.00
More about Bark BBQ
