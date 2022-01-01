Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Buffalo chicken pizza in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Plymouth restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
Three V Plymouth
10 Cordage Park Circle Suite 253, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$13.00
More about Three V Plymouth
Plymouth Public House
2294 State Rd, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$14.00
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$17.00
More about Plymouth Public House
Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth
Chicken Marsala
Pudding
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Club Sandwiches
Turkey Reuben
Carbonara
Cake
Cowboy Burgers
More near Plymouth to explore
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Brockton
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Marshfield
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Raynham
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Duxbury
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Scituate
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(525 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(128 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(541 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(259 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(173 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(89 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1714 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston