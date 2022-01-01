Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Rio Brazilian Steakhouse Plymouth, MA

318 Court st, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (2048 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$6.90
More about Rio Brazilian Steakhouse Plymouth, MA
Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cakes *$17.00
Pan seared lump crab cakes served with roasted corn pico de gallo, caper remoulade and crispy potatoes.
CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
Gluten Free Lava Cake$8.00
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

Keegan Kreations

20 Court Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.9 (96 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake (6")$36.00
A luxurious and gluten-free treat. Our signature flourless chocolate cake is made with Valrhona Chocolate and almond flour, and finished with a dark chocolate ganache and fresh raspberries.
Carrot cake ( serves 8 - 10 ppl )$40.00
Our signature moist carrot cake filled with a creamy and smooth cream cheese frosting.
More about Keegan Kreations
Item pic

 

Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
STRAWBERRY DREAMIN' CAKE$8.00
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Surfside Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Surfside Smokehouse

14 Union Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Katie Cakes$16.00
House made lump and claw crab, sauteed and topped with a spicy remoulade
More about Surfside Smokehouse
The Gyro CO image

FRENCH FRIES

The Gyro CO

116 Colony Pl, Plymouth

Avg 4 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.00
Baklava Cheese Cake$8.25
More about The Gyro CO
Bark BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bark BBQ

367 Court St, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Red Velvet Cake$6.00
More about Bark BBQ
Lucioso's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Lucioso's Pub

6 Spring Ln, Plymouth

Avg 4.2 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Turtle Cheese Cake$8.00
5 Layer Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Lucioso's Pub
Consumer pic

 

Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$15.00
Pan seared lump crab cakes served with roasted corn pico de gallo, caper remoulade and crispy potatoes.
More about Plymouth Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Mozzarella Sticks

Garlic Cheese Bread

French Fries

Cookies

Paninis

Greek Salad

Fish Tacos

Home Fries

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston