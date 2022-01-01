Cake in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve cake
BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Rio Brazilian Steakhouse Plymouth, MA
318 Court st, Plymouth
|Carrot Cake
|$6.90
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Crab Cakes *
|$17.00
Pan seared lump crab cakes served with roasted corn pico de gallo, caper remoulade and crispy potatoes.
CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
|Gluten Free Lava Cake
|$8.00
PASTRY • CAKES
Keegan Kreations
20 Court Street, Plymouth
|Flourless Chocolate Cake (6")
|$36.00
A luxurious and gluten-free treat. Our signature flourless chocolate cake is made with Valrhona Chocolate and almond flour, and finished with a dark chocolate ganache and fresh raspberries.
|Carrot cake ( serves 8 - 10 ppl )
|$40.00
Our signature moist carrot cake filled with a creamy and smooth cream cheese frosting.
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North, Plymouth
|STRAWBERRY DREAMIN' CAKE
|$8.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Surfside Smokehouse
14 Union Street, Plymouth
|Katie Cakes
|$16.00
House made lump and claw crab, sauteed and topped with a spicy remoulade
FRENCH FRIES
The Gyro CO
116 Colony Pl, Plymouth
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
|Baklava Cheese Cake
|$8.25
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Lucioso's Pub
6 Spring Ln, Plymouth
|Turtle Cheese Cake
|$8.00
|5 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$8.00