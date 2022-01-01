Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cannolis in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Cannolis
Plymouth restaurants that serve cannolis
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North, Plymouth
No reviews yet
MINI CANNOLI W CHOC CHIP
$3.99
CANNOLI
$4.99
CANNOLI W CH. CHIPS
$5.99
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Sal's Express - Plymouth, MA
131 Commerce Way, Plymouth
No reviews yet
(1) Cannolis
$1.99
More about Sal's Express - Plymouth, MA
