Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
MINI CANNOLI W CHOC CHIP$3.99
CANNOLI$4.99
CANNOLI W CH. CHIPS$5.99
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
(1) Cannolis image

 

Sal's Express - Plymouth, MA

131 Commerce Way, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
(1) Cannolis$1.99
More about Sal's Express - Plymouth, MA

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Cornbread

Pepperoni Pizza

Paninis

Strawberry Shortcake

Mozzarella Sticks

Seaweed Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Home Fries

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (514 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1667 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston