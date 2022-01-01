Chicken lettuce wraps in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps
More about Water Street Cafe Plymouth
Water Street Cafe Plymouth
25 Water Street, Plymouth
|Chicken Salad lettuce and cranberry wrap
|$11.95
More about Roll Street Tavern
FRENCH FRIES
Roll Street Tavern
35 Main Street, Plymouth
|BBQ Chicken Fajita Lettuce Wraps
|$10.99
Shredded BBQ Chicken with sautéed onions & peppers in a butter cup lettuce wrap. Sides of gauc & cheddar cheese
|Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap
|$9.99
Your choice of our Chicken salad with mayo, celery, and scallion OR our Buffalo chicken salad with blue cheese, bacon, and scallion OR Soy Garlic Chicken on top of bib lettuce