Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken lettuce wraps in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve chicken lettuce wraps

Water Street Cafe Plymouth image

 

Water Street Cafe Plymouth

25 Water Street, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad lettuce and cranberry wrap$11.95
More about Water Street Cafe Plymouth
Roll Street Tavern image

FRENCH FRIES

Roll Street Tavern

35 Main Street, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BBQ Chicken Fajita Lettuce Wraps$10.99
Shredded BBQ Chicken with sautéed onions & peppers in a butter cup lettuce wrap. Sides of gauc & cheddar cheese
Chicken Salad Lettuce Wrap$9.99
Your choice of our Chicken salad with mayo, celery, and scallion OR our Buffalo chicken salad with blue cheese, bacon, and scallion OR Soy Garlic Chicken on top of bib lettuce
More about Roll Street Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

French Toast

Tacos

Pretzels

Steak Tacos

Pies

Wontons

Clam Chowder

Chicken Marsala

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston