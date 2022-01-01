Chicken marsala in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve chicken marsala
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North, Plymouth
|Lunch Chicken Marsala
|$13.99
Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta
|Chicken Marsala
|$19.99
Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta
Cappy's House of Pizza
741 State Rd, Plymouth
|Chicken Marsala
|$15.49
Sauteed chicken with roasted mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce served over your choice of pasta