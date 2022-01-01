Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken marsala in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

Lunch Chicken Marsala$13.99
Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta
Chicken Marsala$19.99
Marsala Wine | Butter | Mushroom | Your Choice of Pasta
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Cappy's House of Pizza

741 State Rd, Plymouth

Chicken Marsala$15.49
Sauteed chicken with roasted mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce served over your choice of pasta
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
TrailsEnd Plymouth

1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth

Chicken Marsala$22.00
Two sauteed chicken breasts in a marsala wine reduction with shallots, garlic and mushrooms.
More about TrailsEnd Plymouth

