Chicken parmesan in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$19.00
Crispy fried panko chicken breast with homemade pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese and finished with parmesan cheese. Served over linguine.
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Item pic

 

Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana$19.99
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce |
Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Lunch Chicken Parmigiana$11.99
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce |
Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Cappy's House of Pizza image

 

Cappy's House of Pizza

741 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sm Chicken Parmesan$13.65
Marinara sauce, Breaded Chicken, topped with more Marinara sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese
Lg Chicken Parmesan$18.65
Marinara sauce, Breaded Chicken, topped with more Marinara sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Marshland 3A image

 

Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Online$21.04
Boneless Chicken Breast Breaded & Fried Topped with Melted Cheese & Marinara Sauce Served with Choice of Pasta
More about Marshland 3A
Consumer pic

 

Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Crispy fried panko chicken breast with homemade pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese and finished with parmesan cheese. Served over linguine.
More about Plymouth Public House

