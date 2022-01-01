Chicken parmesan in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Chicken Parmesan
|$19.00
Crispy fried panko chicken breast with homemade pomodoro sauce, mozzarella cheese and finished with parmesan cheese. Served over linguine.
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North, Plymouth
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$19.99
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce |
Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
|Lunch Chicken Parmigiana
|$11.99
Mozzarella | Our Traditional Red Sauce |
Your Choice of Pasta or a House Salad
Cappy's House of Pizza
741 State Rd, Plymouth
|Sm Chicken Parmesan
|$13.65
Marinara sauce, Breaded Chicken, topped with more Marinara sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese
|Lg Chicken Parmesan
|$18.65
Marinara sauce, Breaded Chicken, topped with more Marinara sauce, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese
Marshland 3A
986 State Road, Plymouth
|Chicken Parmesan Online
|$21.04
Boneless Chicken Breast Breaded & Fried Topped with Melted Cheese & Marinara Sauce Served with Choice of Pasta