Chicken pizza in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken and Bacon Ranch Pizza$13.00
Our signature crust with zesty ranch dressing, grilled chicken, apple smoked bacon and a three cheese blend.
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Cappy's House of Pizza image

 

Cappy's House of Pizza

741 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza$14.64
Grilled Chicken and BBQ Sauce
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Roll Street Tavern

35 Main Street, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buff Chicken Pizza Puff$9.99
Ranch base with Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Scallion, 3 Cheese Blend, and topped with Buff Blue Dressing
BBQ Chicken Pizza Puff$9.99
BBQ Chicken on White BBQ base with Pickles & Onions topped with cheddar, BBQ Sauce, and Chives
More about Roll Street Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00
More about Plymouth Public House

