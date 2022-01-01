Chicken pizza in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve chicken pizza
More about Tavern on the Wharf
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Chicken and Bacon Ranch Pizza
|$13.00
Our signature crust with zesty ranch dressing, grilled chicken, apple smoked bacon and a three cheese blend.
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Cappy's House of Pizza
741 State Rd, Plymouth
|Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$14.64
Grilled Chicken and BBQ Sauce
More about Roll Street Tavern
FRENCH FRIES
Roll Street Tavern
35 Main Street, Plymouth
|Buff Chicken Pizza Puff
|$9.99
Ranch base with Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Scallion, 3 Cheese Blend, and topped with Buff Blue Dressing
|BBQ Chicken Pizza Puff
|$9.99
BBQ Chicken on White BBQ base with Pickles & Onions topped with cheddar, BBQ Sauce, and Chives