Chicken rolls in Plymouth

Roll Street Tavern
35 Main Street, Plymouth
|Chicken Caesar Spring Roll
|$9.99
Chicken, Bib lettuce, seasoned wonton crumbles, and house made Caesar dressing all in a fresh spring roll.
|Chicken Club Roll
|$10.99
Shredded Chicken mixed with Bacon and topped with Cheddar. Finished our house Ranch, shredded lettuce and diced tomato
|Soy Garlic Chicken Spring Roll
|$9.99
Garlic Soy pulled chicken, scallion, cilantro, butter lettuce, and cucumber rolled into a healthy spring roll