Chicken rolls in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve chicken rolls

FRENCH FRIES

Roll Street Tavern

35 Main Street, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Spring Roll$9.99
Chicken, Bib lettuce, seasoned wonton crumbles, and house made Caesar dressing all in a fresh spring roll.
Chicken Club Roll$10.99
Shredded Chicken mixed with Bacon and topped with Cheddar. Finished our house Ranch, shredded lettuce and diced tomato
Soy Garlic Chicken Spring Roll$9.99
Garlic Soy pulled chicken, scallion, cilantro, butter lettuce, and cucumber rolled into a healthy spring roll
More about Roll Street Tavern
Lucioso's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Lucioso's Pub

6 Spring Ln, Plymouth

Avg 4.2 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Luciosos Chicken EGG ROLLS$11.99
Fried chicken, bacon + mozzarella served with ranch for dipping.
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$11.99
Shredded buffalo chicken, red onions + cheddar cheese served with bleu cheese for dipping.
More about Lucioso's Pub

