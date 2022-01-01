Chicken tenders in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants that serve chicken tenders

British Beer Company image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

6 Middle Street, Plymouth

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$12.99
Boneless chicken. Choice of plain, Thai chili, bourbon teriyaki, garlic parmesan or honey hot sauce. Add celery and blue cheese for an additional +$1.99
More about British Beer Company
Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mac & Cheese
A five cheese blend with cavatappi pasta and seasoned bread crumbs.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan and garlic croutons tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing.
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Warm, soft pretzels served with spicy mustard and cheese sauce.
CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Cappy's House of Pizza image

 

Cappy's House of Pizza

741 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Bomb Sub$7.99
Steak, American cheese, onions, green pepper, mushrooms.
Steak and Cheese Sub$7.99
Shaved Sirloin Steak and American Cheese
Hamburguer Sub$7.99
Hamburguer Beef served with the toppings of your choice
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Marshland 3A image

 

Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders w/ French Fries Online$11.57
Chicken Tenders Fried Golden Brown with French Fries Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce
Comes Buffalo & BBQ Sauce Also
More about Marshland 3A

