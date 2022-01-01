Chicken tenders in Plymouth
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
6 Middle Street, Plymouth
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.99
Boneless chicken. Choice of plain, Thai chili, bourbon teriyaki, garlic parmesan or honey hot sauce. Add celery and blue cheese for an additional +$1.99
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Mac & Cheese
A five cheese blend with cavatappi pasta and seasoned bread crumbs.
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Chopped romaine, shaved parmesan and garlic croutons tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing.
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
Warm, soft pretzels served with spicy mustard and cheese sauce.
CAN'T BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
Cappy's House of Pizza
741 State Rd, Plymouth
|Steak Bomb Sub
|$7.99
Steak, American cheese, onions, green pepper, mushrooms.
|Steak and Cheese Sub
|$7.99
Shaved Sirloin Steak and American Cheese
|Hamburguer Sub
|$7.99
Hamburguer Beef served with the toppings of your choice