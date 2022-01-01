Clam chowder in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve clam chowder
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Clam Chowder
|$7.00
|Clam Chowder / Bread Bowl
|$9.00
Marshland 3A
986 State Road, Plymouth
|Quart Clam Chowder Online
|$14.74
A Local Favorite
|12 Oz Clam Chowder Online
|$6.32
A Local Favorite
|16 oz Clam Chowder Online
|$8.42
A Local Favorite
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Lucioso's Pub
6 Spring Ln, Plymouth
|Clam Chowder - Bowl
|$7.99
|Clam Chowder - Cup
|$5.99