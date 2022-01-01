Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve clam chowder

Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Clam Chowder$7.00
Clam Chowder / Bread Bowl$9.00
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Marshland 3A image

 

Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quart Clam Chowder Online$14.74
A Local Favorite
12 Oz Clam Chowder Online$6.32
A Local Favorite
16 oz Clam Chowder Online$8.42
A Local Favorite
More about Marshland 3A
Lucioso's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Lucioso's Pub

6 Spring Ln, Plymouth

Avg 4.2 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Clam Chowder - Bowl$7.99
Clam Chowder - Cup$5.99
More about Lucioso's Pub
Consumer pic

 

Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder$7.00
Clam Chowder / Bread Bowl$9.00
More about Plymouth Public House

