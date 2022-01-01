Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve cobb salad

Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

6 Middle Street, Plymouth

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad$17.99
Grilled chicken, romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon & local bleu cheese.
More about British Beer Company
Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ty Cobb Salad$15.00
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, bacon and hard boiled eggs. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Cappy's House of Pizza image

 

Cappy's House of Pizza

741 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.75
Garden salad with boiled Egg, Bacon, Jack n' Cheddar, Grilled Chicken
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Surfside Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Surfside Smokehouse

14 Union Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$16.00
chopped romaine lettuce, onion, corn, tomato, bacon, egg, fresh blue cheese crumble
More about Surfside Smokehouse
Marshland 3A image

 

Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad Online$15.75
Salad Greens with Tomatoes, Bacon, Onions, Egg & Crumbled Blue Cheese
More about Marshland 3A
Consumer pic

 

Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ty Cobb Salad$15.00
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, bacon and hard boiled eggs. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Plymouth Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Chicken Salad

Cowboy Burgers

Carrot Cake

Wontons

Prime Ribs

Scallops

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston