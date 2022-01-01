Cobb salad in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about British Beer Company
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
6 Middle Street, Plymouth
|Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad
|$17.99
Grilled chicken, romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onions, hard boiled egg, smoked bacon & local bleu cheese.
More about Tavern on the Wharf
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Ty Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Mixed greens with grilled chicken, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, avocado, crumbled blue cheese, bacon and hard boiled eggs. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Cappy's House of Pizza
741 State Rd, Plymouth
|Cobb Salad
|$12.75
Garden salad with boiled Egg, Bacon, Jack n' Cheddar, Grilled Chicken
More about Surfside Smokehouse
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Surfside Smokehouse
14 Union Street, Plymouth
|Cobb Salad
|$16.00
chopped romaine lettuce, onion, corn, tomato, bacon, egg, fresh blue cheese crumble
More about Marshland 3A
Marshland 3A
986 State Road, Plymouth
|Cobb Salad Online
|$15.75
Salad Greens with Tomatoes, Bacon, Onions, Egg & Crumbled Blue Cheese