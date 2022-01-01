Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cornbread in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Cornbread
Plymouth restaurants that serve cornbread
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Surfside Smokehouse
14 Union Street, Plymouth
Avg 4.3
(923 reviews)
Cornbread
$7.00
More about Surfside Smokehouse
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Bark BBQ
367 Court St, Plymouth
Avg 3.5
(5 reviews)
Bowl of Smoke House Chili With Cornbread Croutons
$12.00
Cornbread Slice
$2.00
More about Bark BBQ
Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth
Clams
Fried Pickles
Brownie Sundaes
Chicken Wraps
Baklava
Brisket
Pancakes
Steak Tip Subs
More near Plymouth to explore
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Brockton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Marshfield
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Raynham
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Duxbury
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Scituate
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1592 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston