Cornbread in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve cornbread

Surfside Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Surfside Smokehouse

14 Union Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Cornbread$7.00
More about Surfside Smokehouse
Bark BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bark BBQ

367 Court St, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bowl of Smoke House Chili With Cornbread Croutons$12.00
Cornbread Slice$2.00
More about Bark BBQ

