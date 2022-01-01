Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve egg rolls

Kogi Bar and Grill image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SUSHI • GRILL

Kogi Bar and Grill

8 Court St, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (723 reviews)
Takeout
Fried egg rolls (3pc)$6.00
More about Kogi Bar and Grill
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Roll Street Tavern

35 Main Street, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burrito Egg Roll$8.99
Black beans, rice, onions, peppers, scallion, and Mexican seasonings all topped with cheddar cheese. Addable toppings: guacamole (1.00), pulled chicken (2.00), steak (4.00), or lobster (7.00)
More about Roll Street Tavern
Lucioso's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Lucioso's Pub

6 Spring Ln, Plymouth

Avg 4.2 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Luciosos Chicken EGG ROLLS$11.99
Fried chicken, bacon + mozzarella served with ranch for dipping.
Steak Bomb Egg Rolls$11.99
Shaved steak, salami, peppers, onions + American cheese served with 1000 island for dipping.
TACO EGG ROLLS$11.99
Taco meat, cheddar cheese, onions + tomatoes served with sour cream for dipping.
More about Lucioso's Pub

