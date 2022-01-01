French fries in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve french fries
Cappy's House of Pizza
741 State Rd, Plymouth
|Steak Bomb Sub
|$7.99
Steak, American cheese, onions, green pepper, mushrooms.
|Steak and Cheese Sub
|$7.99
Shaved Sirloin Steak and American Cheese
|Hamburguer Sub
|$7.99
Hamburguer Beef served with the toppings of your choice
Marshland 3A
986 State Road, Plymouth
|Chicken Tenders w/ French Fries Online
|$11.57
Chicken Tenders Fried Golden Brown with French Fries Served with Choice of Dipping Sauce
Comes Buffalo & BBQ Sauce Also
FRENCH FRIES
The Gyro CO
116 Colony Pl, Plymouth
|Home-Cut French Fries 🌱
|$4.50
Crispy fries topped with a blend of spices