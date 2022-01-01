Fried chicken sandwiches in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
More about British Beer Company
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
6 Middle Street, Plymouth
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.
More about Food Court
Food Court
39 Court Street, Plymouth
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
buttermilk fried chicken, chili mayo, carrot sesame slaw, griddled focaccia, house fries