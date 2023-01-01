Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve fried rice

The Gyro CO image

FRENCH FRIES

The Gyro Co.

116 Colony Pl, Plymouth

Avg 4 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spetsofai (Greek Sausage Served With Rice OR Fries)$15.00
More about The Gyro Co.
Food Court image

 

Food Court

39 Court Street, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salt Cod Fried Rice$17.00
house made salt cod, cabbage, onions, spouts, secret sauce, sesame, scallion, yuzu old bay aioli
breakfast sausage fried rice$18.00
house made breakfast sausage, onion, cabbage, galic and ginger, scallions, secrete rice sauce, two fried eggs, sesame, togarashi
More about Food Court

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteaks

Buffalo Chicken Calzones

Eggplant Parm

Quesadillas

Meatball Subs

Chicken Marsala

Penne

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (157 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (206 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (133 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1967 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston