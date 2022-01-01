Fried scallops in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve fried scallops
More about Tavern on the Wharf
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Fried Scallop Plate
|$31.00
Deep fried local sea scallops served with crispy tavern fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North, Plymouth
|Fried Scallop Plate
|$24.99
Served with french fries and coleslaw