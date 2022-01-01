Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried scallops in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve fried scallops

Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Scallop Plate$31.00
Deep fried local sea scallops served with crispy tavern fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce.
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Main pic

 

Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Scallop Plate$24.99
Served with french fries and coleslaw
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Marshland 3A image

 

Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Scallop Plate Online$25.19
Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw
Fried Scallop Roll Online$21.04
Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw
More about Marshland 3A

