Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Green beans in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Green Beans
Plymouth restaurants that serve green beans
FRENCH FRIES
Roll Street Tavern
35 Main Street, Plymouth
Avg 3.5
(11 reviews)
Roasted Green Bean Fries
$6.99
Roasted in Olive Oil and seasoned with garlic salt and grated parmesan cheese
More about Roll Street Tavern
Plymouth Public House
2294 State Rd, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Green Beans
$4.00
More about Plymouth Public House
Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth
Penne
Fried Scallops
Cowboy Burgers
Fish Sandwiches
Cheesecake
Buffalo Chicken Wraps
Steak Tip Subs
Salad Wrap
More near Plymouth to explore
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Brockton
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Marshfield
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Raynham
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Duxbury
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Scituate
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(100 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(42 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(114 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(501 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1592 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston