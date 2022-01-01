Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve green beans

FRENCH FRIES

Roll Street Tavern

35 Main Street, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Green Bean Fries$6.99
Roasted in Olive Oil and seasoned with garlic salt and grated parmesan cheese
More about Roll Street Tavern
Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Beans$4.00
More about Plymouth Public House

