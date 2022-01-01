Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

 

Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$10.99
Italian Meats | Provolone
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Cappy's House of Pizza image

 

Cappy's House of Pizza

741 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Beef Bologna, Salami, Ham and Provolone Cheese
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Lucioso's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Lucioso's Pub

6 Spring Ln, Plymouth

Avg 4.2 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$12.99
Ham, mortadella, salami and provolone with your choice of toppings served on a sub roll.
(Specify toasted/not toasted)
More about Lucioso's Pub
Consumer pic

 

TrailsEnd Plymouth

1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Italian Sub$15.00
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Oil & Vinegar, Oregano.
More about TrailsEnd Plymouth

