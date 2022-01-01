Lobster rolls in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve lobster rolls
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Fresh lobster meat tossed with mayonnaise on a grilled roll with lettuce. Also available hot and buttered.
Surfside Smokehouse
14 Union Street, Plymouth
|Lobster Roll
|$30.00
Marshland 3A
986 State Road, Plymouth
|Lobster Roll Online
|$29.39
Chucks of Lobster Meat Gently Tossed with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw
|Lobster Roll Online
|$28.41
A Local Favorite. Chunks of Lobster Meat Tossed Gently with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries
Roll Street Tavern
35 Main Street, Plymouth
|Lobster and Cheese Roll
|$28.99
Fresh lobster meat surrounded by our homemade pimento cheese Egg Roll