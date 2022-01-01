Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Roll$30.00
Fresh lobster meat tossed with mayonnaise on a grilled roll with lettuce. Also available hot and buttered.
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Surfside Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Surfside Smokehouse

14 Union Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$30.00
More about Surfside Smokehouse
Lobster Roll Online image

 

Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Roll Online$29.39
Chucks of Lobster Meat Gently Tossed with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw
Lobster Roll Online$28.41
A Local Favorite. Chunks of Lobster Meat Tossed Gently with a Touch of Mayo & Celery Served with French Fries
More about Marshland 3A
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Roll Street Tavern

35 Main Street, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster and Cheese Roll$28.99
Fresh lobster meat surrounded by our homemade pimento cheese Egg Roll
More about Roll Street Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cold Lobster Roll with Mayo$30.00
Hot & Buttered Lobster Roll$30.00
Fresh lobster meat tossed with mayonnaise on a grilled roll with lettuce. Also available hot and buttered.
More about Plymouth Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Shrimp Scampi

Tacos

Burritos

Spinach Salad

Carrot Cake

Salmon Burgers

Teriyaki Steaks

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston