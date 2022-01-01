Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Muffins in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Muffins
Plymouth restaurants that serve muffins
Water Street Cafe Plymouth
25 Water Street, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Grilled Corn Muffin
$2.95
Grilled Blueberry Muffin
$2.95
More about Water Street Cafe Plymouth
DONUTS
The Blueberry Muffin
2240 State Road, Plymouth
Avg 4.7
(253 reviews)
Blueberry Corn Muffin
$2.49
Blueberry Muffin
$2.49
More about The Blueberry Muffin
