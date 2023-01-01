Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle bowls in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve noodle bowls

Three V Plymouth

10 Cordage Park Circle Suite 253, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soba Noodle Bowl$18.00
snow peas, carrots, peppers, onions, soy sauce, peanuts, sesame oi
More about Three V Plymouth
Luciosos pub

6 spring lane, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken noodle - Bowl$7.99
More about Luciosos pub

