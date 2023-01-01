Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Noodle bowls in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Noodle Bowls
Plymouth restaurants that serve noodle bowls
Three V Plymouth
10 Cordage Park Circle Suite 253, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Soba Noodle Bowl
$18.00
snow peas, carrots, peppers, onions, soy sauce, peanuts, sesame oi
More about Three V Plymouth
Luciosos pub
6 spring lane, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Chicken noodle - Bowl
$7.99
More about Luciosos pub
