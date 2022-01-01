Pancakes in
Plymouth restaurants that serve pancakes
Water Street Cafe Plymouth
25 Water Street, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Omelet
$8.95
Breakfast Sandwich
$4.75
Crunchy French Toast
$9.95
More about Water Street Cafe Plymouth
DONUTS
The Blueberry Muffin
2240 State Road, Plymouth
Avg 4.7
(253 reviews)
2 Plain Pancakes
$7.99
Served with powdered sugar and whipped butter
More about The Blueberry Muffin
