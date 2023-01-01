Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pasta salad in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Pasta Salad
Plymouth restaurants that serve pasta salad
Pattie Shack
315 Court St, Plymouth
No reviews yet
49 - Pasta Salad
$3.75
three color pasta
More about Pattie Shack
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Side of Pasta Salad
$2.99
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth
Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken Marsala
Baked Ziti
Cuban Sandwiches
French Toast
Short Ribs
Picanha
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
More near Plymouth to explore
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Marshfield
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Brockton
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Duxbury
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Raynham
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Scituate
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(620 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(628 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(288 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(215 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(143 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2053 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston