Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve pasta salad

Banner pic

 

Pattie Shack

315 Court St, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
49 - Pasta Salad$3.75
three color pasta
More about Pattie Shack
Item pic

 

Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Pasta Salad$2.99
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Teriyaki Chicken

Chicken Marsala

Baked Ziti

Cuban Sandwiches

French Toast

Short Ribs

Picanha

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (620 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (215 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2053 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston