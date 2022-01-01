Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve pear salad

Item pic

 

Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
PEAR SALAD$14.99
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Consumer pic

 

East Bay Grille - 173 WATER ST

173 WATER ST, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
PEAR SALAD$15.00
More about East Bay Grille - 173 WATER ST

