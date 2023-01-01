Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Philly cheesesteaks in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Philly Cheesesteaks
Plymouth restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
The Shanty - 16 Town Wharf
16 Town Wharf, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Philly Cheese Steak Eggrolls
$13.00
More about The Shanty - 16 Town Wharf
Plymouth Public House
2294 State Rd, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Philly Cheese Steak Bomb
$14.00
More about Plymouth Public House
Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
Clam Chowder
Sundaes
Blueberry Pancakes
Club Sandwiches
Prime Ribs
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Plymouth to explore
Sandwich
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Marshfield
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Bridgewater
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Brockton
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Duxbury
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Scituate
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Raynham
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(591 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(67 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(157 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(598 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(206 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(133 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1967 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston