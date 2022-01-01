Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve pork belly

Item pic

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SUSHI • GRILL

Kogi Bar and Grill

8 Court St, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (723 reviews)
Takeout
Sizzling Spicy Pork Belly$20.00
Spicy marinated pork belly with onions and scallions. Served with rice and lettuce on the side. (12 oz)
Grilled Pork Belly Plate$16.00
Six pieces of marinated and grilled pork belly served with rice, lettuce, fried egg, and gochujang hot sauce on the side.
Small Spicy Pork Belly$13.00
Spicy marinated pork belly with onions and scallions. Served with a side of rice and lettuce. (8 oz)
More about Kogi Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly Taco$15.00
More about Plymouth Public House

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Turkey Clubs

Shrimp Scampi

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Scallops

Clams

Mussels

Nachos

French Toast

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1592 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston