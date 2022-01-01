Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve ravioli

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$27.00
homemade lobster ravioli with sauteed lobster and roasted corn in a creamy vodka laced sauce. Finished with shaved parmesan cheese.
CANT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Ravioli$15.99
Homemade Pasta | Cheese | Spices |
Our Traditional Red Sauce
KID RAVIOLI & SAUCE$6.25
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
TrailsEnd Plymouth

1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spinach Ricotta Ravioli$17.00
Tossed with a fresh sage garlic butter and white wine sauce. Topped with shaved pecorino.
Seafood Ravioli$28.00
Sweet Maine Lobster filled raviolis topped with sauteed shrimp in a shallot sauce with fresh basil.
More about TrailsEnd Plymouth

