Ravioli in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve ravioli
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Lobster Ravioli
|$27.00
homemade lobster ravioli with sauteed lobster and roasted corn in a creamy vodka laced sauce. Finished with shaved parmesan cheese.
CANT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North, Plymouth
|Cheese Ravioli
|$15.99
Homemade Pasta | Cheese | Spices |
Our Traditional Red Sauce
|KID RAVIOLI & SAUCE
|$6.25
TrailsEnd Plymouth
1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth
|Spinach Ricotta Ravioli
|$17.00
Tossed with a fresh sage garlic butter and white wine sauce. Topped with shaved pecorino.
|Seafood Ravioli
|$28.00
Sweet Maine Lobster filled raviolis topped with sauteed shrimp in a shallot sauce with fresh basil.