Salmon in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve salmon

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SUSHI • GRILL

Kogi Bar and Grill

8 Court St, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (723 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon lemon pepper roll$18.00
Imitation crab and spicy tuna inside. Topped with seared salmon with pepper and slices of lemon
Salmon Roll$7.00
Sake Nigiri (salmon)$7.00
More about Kogi Bar and Grill
Dillon’s Local

21 S. Park Ave, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$26.00
More about Dillon’s Local
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side Of Salmon$10.00
Pan Roasted Salmon$23.00
Fresh farm raised salmon topped with pineapple mango salsa. Served with jasmine rice and sauteed baby spinach, topped with a lemon butter sauce
Asian Salmon Burger$13.00
Pan roasted salmon patty with pickled ginger, scallions, marinated cucumbers and sweet chili sauce.
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Su Casa

30 Main St, Plymouth

Avg 4.8 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon$28.00
More about Su Casa
Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pan Seared Salmon$23.99
Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs |
Served with Roasted Potato and Choice of Vegetable
Balsamic Salmon$23.99
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Surfside Smokehouse

14 Union Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Tacos$16.00
blackened salmon, coleslaw, guacamole and salsa verde served on tortillas
Blackened Salmon$28.00
Fresh Salmon with our house blackening rub served over 5 Grain Blend and Asparagus
More about Surfside Smokehouse
Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Glazed Salmon Online$23.15
Pan Roasted Fresh Salmon with a Honey Ginger Glaze Served Over Rice & Asparagus
More about Marshland 3A
FRENCH FRIES

Roll Street Tavern

35 Main Street, Plymouth

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Wrap$14.99
Salmon with crasins, blue cheese, cucumber, pistachios, and avacado wrapped in a butter cup lettuce
Salmon and Lox Roll$18.99
Hoisin Salmon Egg Roll topped with Furigaki covered Lox over scallion whipped cream cheese
More about Roll Street Tavern
TrailsEnd Plymouth

1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Chili Salmon$24.00
More about TrailsEnd Plymouth
Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
grilled salmon$23.00
Roasted salmon filet finished with a roasted tomato, red pepper garlic and almond sauce. Served with fingerling potato and sautéed spinach.
Asian Salmon Burger$12.00
Pan roasted salmon patty with pickled ginger, scallions, marinated cucumbers and sweet chili sauce.
Blackened Salmon Tacos$15.00
More about Plymouth Public House

