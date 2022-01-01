Salmon in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve salmon
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SUSHI • GRILL
Kogi Bar and Grill
8 Court St, Plymouth
|Salmon lemon pepper roll
|$18.00
Imitation crab and spicy tuna inside. Topped with seared salmon with pepper and slices of lemon
|Salmon Roll
|$7.00
|Sake Nigiri (salmon)
|$7.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Side Of Salmon
|$10.00
|Pan Roasted Salmon
|$23.00
Fresh farm raised salmon topped with pineapple mango salsa. Served with jasmine rice and sauteed baby spinach, topped with a lemon butter sauce
|Asian Salmon Burger
|$13.00
Pan roasted salmon patty with pickled ginger, scallions, marinated cucumbers and sweet chili sauce.
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North, Plymouth
|Pan Seared Salmon
|$23.99
Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs |
Served with Roasted Potato and Choice of Vegetable
|Balsamic Salmon
|$23.99
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Surfside Smokehouse
14 Union Street, Plymouth
|Blackened Salmon Tacos
|$16.00
blackened salmon, coleslaw, guacamole and salsa verde served on tortillas
|Blackened Salmon
|$28.00
Fresh Salmon with our house blackening rub served over 5 Grain Blend and Asparagus
Marshland 3A
986 State Road, Plymouth
|Honey Glazed Salmon Online
|$23.15
Pan Roasted Fresh Salmon with a Honey Ginger Glaze Served Over Rice & Asparagus
FRENCH FRIES
Roll Street Tavern
35 Main Street, Plymouth
|Salmon Wrap
|$14.99
Salmon with crasins, blue cheese, cucumber, pistachios, and avacado wrapped in a butter cup lettuce
|Salmon and Lox Roll
|$18.99
Hoisin Salmon Egg Roll topped with Furigaki covered Lox over scallion whipped cream cheese
TrailsEnd Plymouth
1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth
|Sweet Chili Salmon
|$24.00
Plymouth Public House
2294 State Rd, Plymouth
|grilled salmon
|$23.00
Roasted salmon filet finished with a roasted tomato, red pepper garlic and almond sauce. Served with fingerling potato and sautéed spinach.
|Asian Salmon Burger
|$12.00
Pan roasted salmon patty with pickled ginger, scallions, marinated cucumbers and sweet chili sauce.
|Blackened Salmon Tacos
|$15.00