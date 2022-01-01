Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve scallops

Kogi Bar and Grill image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SUSHI • GRILL

Kogi Bar and Grill

8 Court St, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (723 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Nigiri$7.00
More about Kogi Bar and Grill
Dillon’s Local image

 

Dillon’s Local

21 S. Park Ave, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallops & Bacon$17.00
Irish Scallops$29.00
More about Dillon’s Local
Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Scallops in Bacon$15.00
Local fresh scallops wrapped in apple smoked bacon, drizzled in a sweet chili glaze and tequila aioli
Pan Seared Scallops$31.00
Pan seared jumbo sea scallops with steamed jamsine rice, lobster bisque sauce and roasted asparagus.
Scallop and Bacon Pizza
Our signature crust with garlic oil, cheddar, mozzarella, native scallops, apple smoked bacon, scallions, and maple brown sugar aioli.
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Main pic

 

Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Scallop & Bacon$19.00
Small Scallop & Bacon$16.00
Fried Scallop Plate$24.99
Served with french fries and coleslaw
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Surfside Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Surfside Smokehouse

14 Union Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Po Boy$21.00
Sea Scallops$30.00
More about Surfside Smokehouse
Marshland 3A image

 

Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Scallop Plate Online$25.19
Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw
Broiled Sea Scallops Online$24.20
Local Sea Scallops Broiled & Sprinkled with Paprika Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable
Fried Scallop Roll Online$21.04
Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw
More about Marshland 3A
Consumer pic

 

Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Large Scallop BLT$18.00
Bacon Wrapped scallops$15.00
Seared Scallops$24.00
More about Plymouth Public House

