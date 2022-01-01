Scallops in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve scallops
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SUSHI • GRILL
Kogi Bar and Grill
8 Court St, Plymouth
|Scallop Nigiri
|$7.00
Dillon’s Local
21 S. Park Ave, Plymouth
|Scallops & Bacon
|$17.00
|Irish Scallops
|$29.00
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Scallops in Bacon
|$15.00
Local fresh scallops wrapped in apple smoked bacon, drizzled in a sweet chili glaze and tequila aioli
|Pan Seared Scallops
|$31.00
Pan seared jumbo sea scallops with steamed jamsine rice, lobster bisque sauce and roasted asparagus.
|Scallop and Bacon Pizza
Our signature crust with garlic oil, cheddar, mozzarella, native scallops, apple smoked bacon, scallions, and maple brown sugar aioli.
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North, Plymouth
|Large Scallop & Bacon
|$19.00
|Small Scallop & Bacon
|$16.00
|Fried Scallop Plate
|$24.99
Served with french fries and coleslaw
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Surfside Smokehouse
14 Union Street, Plymouth
|Scallop Po Boy
|$21.00
|Sea Scallops
|$30.00
Marshland 3A
986 State Road, Plymouth
|Fried Scallop Plate Online
|$25.19
Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw
|Broiled Sea Scallops Online
|$24.20
Local Sea Scallops Broiled & Sprinkled with Paprika Served with Choice of Potato & Vegetable
|Fried Scallop Roll Online
|$21.04
Served with French Fries & Homemade Coleslaw