Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seaweed salad in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve seaweed salad

Kogi Bar and Grill image

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SUSHI • GRILL

Kogi Bar and Grill

8 Court St, Plymouth

Avg 4.6 (723 reviews)
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$6.00
More about Kogi Bar and Grill
Consumer pic

 

East Bay Grille

173 WATER ST, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE SEAWEED SALAD$5.00
More about East Bay Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Fried Scallops

Risotto

Chicken Salad

Chicken Marsala

Carrot Cake

Muffins

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Sandwich

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Brockton

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Marshfield

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bridgewater

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Raynham

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Duxbury

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Scituate

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Norwell

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (529 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (163 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1638 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston