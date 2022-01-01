Seaweed salad in Plymouth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Plymouth restaurants that serve seaweed salad
KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SUSHI • GRILL
Kogi Bar and Grill
8 Court St, Plymouth
Avg 4.6
(723 reviews)
Seaweed Salad
$6.00
More about Kogi Bar and Grill
East Bay Grille
173 WATER ST, Plymouth
No reviews yet
SIDE SEAWEED SALAD
$5.00
More about East Bay Grille
