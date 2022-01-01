Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Item pic

 

Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Shrimp Scampi$16.00
Shrimp Scampi$22.99
Shrimp | Blend of Wine | Butter | Garlic | Tomato | Spices |
Your Choice of Pasta
Large Shrimp Scampi$19.00
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Item pic

 

Cappy's House of Pizza

741 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$16.49
Sauteed shrimp in a scampi butter, white wine and garlic sauce with diced tomatoes served over pasta
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Consumer pic

 

TrailsEnd Plymouth

1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$24.00
Sauteed shrimp in a white wine scampi butter with diced tomato and broccoli florets. Tossed with romano cheese and topped with scallions.
More about TrailsEnd Plymouth
Consumer pic

 

Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Scampi$18.00
More about Plymouth Public House

