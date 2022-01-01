Steak subs in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve steak subs
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North, Plymouth
|Steak Tip Sub
|$15.99
Provolone | Sautéed Peppers
More about Cappy's House of Pizza
Cappy's House of Pizza
741 State Rd, Plymouth
|Steak Bomb Sub
|$7.99
Steak, American cheese, onions, green pepper, mushrooms.
|Steak and Cheese Sub
|$7.99
Shaved Sirloin Steak and American Cheese
More about Lucioso's Pub
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Lucioso's Pub
6 Spring Ln, Plymouth
|PatsBeatPhilly Steak Sub
|$14.99
Lean shaved steak, American cheese, sautéed green peppers, sautéed mushrooms and sautéed onions served on a sub roll.
(Specify toasted/not toasted)
|Steak & Cheese Sub
|$13.99
Lean shaved steak with just American cheese served on a sub roll.
(Specify toasted/not toasted)
|Steak Tip Sub
|$15.99
Marinated steak tips with sautéed onions and American cheese served on a sub roll.
(No temp. requests, Specify toasted/not toasted)