Steak subs in Plymouth

Plymouth restaurants
Plymouth restaurants that serve steak subs

Dillon’s Local

21 S. Park Ave, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak & Cheese Sub$14.50
Mamma Mia's Pinehills

3 Village Green North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Tip Sub$15.99
Provolone | Sautéed Peppers
Cappy's House of Pizza

741 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Bomb Sub$7.99
Steak, American cheese, onions, green pepper, mushrooms.
Steak and Cheese Sub$7.99
Shaved Sirloin Steak and American Cheese
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Lucioso's Pub

6 Spring Ln, Plymouth

Avg 4.2 (606 reviews)
Takeout
PatsBeatPhilly Steak Sub$14.99
Lean shaved steak, American cheese, sautéed green peppers, sautéed mushrooms and sautéed onions served on a sub roll.
(Specify toasted/not toasted)
Steak & Cheese Sub$13.99
Lean shaved steak with just American cheese served on a sub roll.
(Specify toasted/not toasted)
Steak Tip Sub$15.99
Marinated steak tips with sautéed onions and American cheese served on a sub roll.
(No temp. requests, Specify toasted/not toasted)
