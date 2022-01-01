Sweet potato fries in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about Tavern on the Wharf
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tavern on the Wharf
6 Town Wharf, Plymouth
|Sweet Potato Fries Basket
|$6.00
|SIDE Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
More about Surfside Smokehouse
SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL
Surfside Smokehouse
14 Union Street, Plymouth
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
More about Marshland 3A
Marshland 3A
986 State Road, Plymouth
|Side Sweet Potato Fries Online
|$5.25
|Basket Sweet Potato Fries Online
|$8.41
More about The Gyro CO
FRENCH FRIES
The Gyro CO
116 Colony Pl, Plymouth
|Sweet Potato Fries 🌱
|$5.50
Sweet potato fries, cooked to crispy perfection
More about Lucioso's Pub
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Lucioso's Pub
6 Spring Ln, Plymouth
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.99
More about TrailsEnd Plymouth
TrailsEnd Plymouth
1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth
|Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00