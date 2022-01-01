Sweet potato fries in Plymouth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tavern on the Wharf image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tavern on the Wharf

6 Town Wharf, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (3400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries Basket$6.00
SIDE Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Tavern on the Wharf
Surfside Smokehouse image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

Surfside Smokehouse

14 Union Street, Plymouth

Avg 4.3 (923 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Surfside Smokehouse
Marshland 3A image

 

Marshland 3A

986 State Road, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries Online$5.25
Basket Sweet Potato Fries Online$8.41
More about Marshland 3A
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

The Gyro CO

116 Colony Pl, Plymouth

Avg 4 (156 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fries 🌱$5.50
Sweet potato fries, cooked to crispy perfection
More about The Gyro CO
Lucioso's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Lucioso's Pub

6 Spring Ln, Plymouth

Avg 4.2 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$5.99
More about Lucioso's Pub
Consumer pic

 

TrailsEnd Plymouth

1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about TrailsEnd Plymouth
Consumer pic

 

Plymouth Public House

2294 State Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
More about Plymouth Public House

