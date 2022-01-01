Tortellini in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve tortellini
More about Mamma Mia's Pinehills
Mamma Mia's Pinehills
3 Village Green North, Plymouth
|Cup Tortellini Soup
|$5.99
|KID TORTELLINI & SAUCE
|$6.25
|Quart of Tortellini Soup
|$10.99
More about TrailsEnd Plymouth
TrailsEnd Plymouth
1 Greenside Way North, Plymouth
|Tortellini & Steak Tips
|$30.00
A rich and hearty bisque made from our
veggie stock reduction that is complimented
with sautéed shrimp and our veggie de Jour of
zucchini, summer squash, and carrots.
Served over Jasmine rice. Topped
with Scallions and parsley